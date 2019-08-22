Laos - Flash floods (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Aug 2019
- Heavy rainfall affected northern Laos over the last few days causing flash floods and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, 500 people have been affected in 3 villages of Baeng District of Oudomxay Province (Nahuay, Huayla and Thakard). 5 houses were damaged and several roads flooded.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Laos, with very heavy rainfall over Vientiane Province.