Lao PDR
Laos - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2021)
- An earthquake of 5.6 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in Sainyabuli Province (northwestern Laos) close to the border with Nan Province (northeastern Thailand) on 19 December at 21.06 UTC (20 December at 4.06 local time). The epicentre was approximately 52 km north-west of Sainyabuli City (the capital of Sainyabuli Province).
- Up to 34,000 people are assesed as having been exposed to strong shaking.
- According to media reports, there are no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake. The seismic event was also felt in several parts of northeastern Thailand.