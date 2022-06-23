Lao People’s Democratic Republic seasonal monitor (May 2022)

SUMMARY

• The southern parts of the country received significantly below-average rainfall compared to the central and northern regions of the country which received above-average rainfall. However, patches of above average conditions are visible in the southern parts of the country in Attapeu province and Salavan province.

• The seasonal calendar shows that the growing season has started especially for the wet season upland (rice) and the wet season (rice).

• The short-term forecast for the month of June indicates that on average the whole country is likely to receive below-average rains, with the exceptions of the eastern parts of Xekong and Salavan provinces that are likely to receive above average rains.