Lao People's Democratic Republic: donors help WHO strengthen laboratories in COVID-19 response

With valuable support from donors, WHO has been providing technical and financial assistance to the country in its fight against COVID-19.

Thanks to Luxembourg Development, the US Agency for International Development, the Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the UK Department for International Development (DFID), the country has procured equipment and reagents to increase the country’s lab capacity to test for the disease and stop the chains of transmission.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, ten provincial laboratories have also built up capacity to test for COVID-19 with the support of WHO. In addition, WHO helped set up a new laboratory in Champassack Province to increase testing capacity. Many countries are providing bilateral support directly to the Ministry of Health and have substantially increased the country’s testing capacity.

WHO’s work in the Republic has focused primarily on strengthening COVID-19 laboratory testing capacities and protecting front line health workers.