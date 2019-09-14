Lao People’s Democratic Republic: Podul - Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRLA006

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 29 August 2019, Tropical Storm (TS) Podul made landfall in Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR), bringing rainfall and winds until 3 September 2019, which has caused flooding in six provinces in the southern part of the country.

The affected provinces include Attapeu, Champasak, Khammouane, Salawan, Savannakhet and Sekong. The most recent updated information from the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) states that 1,658 villages across 47 Districts have been affected. An estimated 140,029 households are affected (total people affected 309,176) with 21,563 households displaced in 20 evacuation centres. A total of 18 deaths have been reported. At this stage information from each province is limited to NDMO reports and unable to be verified for accuracy. The table below provides most up to date information provided by Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare provincial offices to NDMO:

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society Lao PDR Red Cross (LRC) has been involved at HQ and Chapter level since the onset of the flooding. At this stage activities in response are being conducted at Chapter level supporting provincial government response operations.

LRC HQ deployed a rescue team (12 volunteers and two staff) on 7 September 2019 to Pakse area in Champasak province, they have now re-deployed to Savannakhet. They have assisted evacuation of 284 people and provide First Aid assistance to 193 people. A total of seven (7) rescue boats (in Attapeu, Champasak, Khammouane and Savannakhet) are currently operating. They have evacuated 284 people (in Champasak province) and provided first aid services to 193 people; however, information from other Chapters has not yet been submitted to HQ. On 10 September 2019, a AP700CL water purification unit and five (5) staff were deployed to Khammouane, and on 11 September 2019, an additional a AP700CL water purification unit was deployed Savannakhet.

All affected chapters are continuing to support provincial government through joint response with NDMO at provincial level. Ongoing operations are occurring in the six affected provinces. Coordination with NDMO is being led by the LRC vice presidents.