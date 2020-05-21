Lao People’s Democratic Republic: Podul Flood Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report (DREF n° MDRLA006)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

On 29 August 2019, Tropical Storm (TS) Podul made landfall in Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR), bringing rainfall and winds until 3 September 2019, which caused flooding in six provinces in the southern part of the country. The affected provinces included Attapeu, Champasak, Khammouane, Salawan, Savannakhet and Sekong. According to the National Disaster Prevention and Control Committee (NDPCC), a total of 155,799 households (766,936 people) from 1,525 villages across 44 Districts were affected. A total of 19 deaths and one missing person were reported. The following table reflects the information provided by the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare provincial offices to NDPCC:

Summary of the response

Overview of Host National Society

LRC was involved at headquarters (HQ) and chapter level since the onset of flooding. During the operation timeframe, response activities were conducted at chapter level supporting provincial government response operations.

LRC HQ deployed a rescue team (12 volunteers and two staff) on 7 September 2019 to Pakse area in Champasak province. Subsequently, on 10 September 2019, they were deployed to Savannakhet. An AP 700CL water purification unit (also known as a Man-pack) was established in Khammouane province.

LRC assisted with the evacuation of 2,464 people and provided first aid to 558 people in two provinces. A total of seven rescue boats were in operation. On 12 September 2019, a water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH) and rescue team with two AP700CL water purification units was deployed to Savannakhet and established in two districts supported through bilateral funding from the Swiss Red Cross.

All affected LRC chapters in coordination with their headquarters, supported the respective provincial government through a joint response with National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) at the provincial level. Similar operations have been conducted in the six affected provinces. Personnel from LRC chapters supported the provincial government with rescue and evacuation of affected people, first aid, assistance at evacuation centres and delivery of relief items.

Through funding from the DREF operation, LRC provided clean water supply and awareness messaging for hygiene promotion, Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI) and Epidemic Control for Volunteers (ECV) to affected communities that had not been supported by government or other organisations. A total of eleven LRC personnel from HQ and chapters (eight funded through DREF) also supported the NDMO led needs assessment that was conducted in the affected provinces to determine needs for recovery. Information for the assessment was gathered through consultation with provincial government and district government across all key sectors of agriculture, transportation, infrastructure, education, labour and social welfare.

During the second phase of the DREF (second allocation), LRC focussed its effort on the two most affected provinces, Champasak and Sekong. The focus of activities during this phase was on provision of awareness activities for hygiene promotion, PGI and ECV conducted as a combined activity to target affected communities. The awareness messaging included topics such as basic hygiene, community cleaning, how to minimise risk of vector borne and waterborne diseases, protection of children and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).