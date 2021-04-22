Lao People’s Democratic Republic Flow Monitoring Report 2020

This report adapted IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) flow monitoring tool to gather information on (i) returned migrant from abroad especially from Thailand and (ii) internal migrants travelling in and out of Vientiane, the capital city from other provinces. The information collected include their demographics, migration journey, challenges, financial status and knowledge, attitude and practices related to COVID-19. The results should be taken as anecdotal knowledge to gauge the pandemic’s potential effects on the two groups of migrants.