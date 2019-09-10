Lao People’s Democratic Republic: Floods - Information bulletin

The situation

Since 29 August 2019, Tropical Storm (TS) Podul has crossed into Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), bringing rainfall and winds causing flash flooding affecting six provinces, namely: Attapeu, Chamapasak, Khamoun, Salawa, Savanhkhet and Sekong. As of publication of this bulletin, flood waters have not receded, and 37 districts, and 1,187 villages are affected.

According to the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), approximately 122,892 families have been affected, of which 7,559 have been displaced and are seeking temporary shelter in 20 evacuation sites. Fourteen deaths have also been reported. The flash flooding has caused damage to infrastructure and assets, including at least two (2) health centres, six (6) bridges, 26 irrigation canals, 28 houses, and 78 schools affected.

The Social Welfare Department of Lao PDR has reported that emergency personnel from the military, police, and health sectors, equipped with trucks, boats, vehicles, helicopters, tools, and other equipment, have been deployed to the affected provinces to support the response. The Lao PDR Army has deployed 5,000 personnel to support the response. The NDMO has mobilized food and non-food items (NFI); and has released emergency funding, while District and Provincial Governments are continuing to conduct needs assessments. A request for assistance has also been issued to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) and they are in the process of mobilizing relief items comprising, family kits, jerry cans, kitchen kits, mosquito nets, and personal hygiene kits. The AHA Centre have also activated their Emergency Response and Assessment Team for possible deployment.

Red Cross and Red Crescent action

Since the onset of the flooding, the Lao PDR Red Cross (LRC) is supporting District and Provincial Governments with evacuations, data collection and coordination. The National Headquarters (NHQ) has deployed a rescue team (two staff and 12 volunteers) to Champasak province, which has to date assisted the evacuation of 39 families. LRC has received bilateral funding from the Swiss Red Cross as well as cash and in-kind support from local partners; and is in the process of developing a plan of action which will detail the requirements needed for the response.

IFRC Lao PDR operation office has participated in coordination meetings with LRC and Partner National Societies (SRC) to request information on the plan of action, priorities and planning for further response. There is continuous communication and coordination with the IFRC Country Cluster Support Team in Bangkok and the IFRC Asia Pacific Regional Office in Kuala Lumpur on monitoring the situation and consideration of whether external funding will be required.