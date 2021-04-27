Lao People’s Democratic Republic: Floods - DREF Final Report MDRLA007

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The lower Mekong region (Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR), Thailand and Vietnam) experienced prolonged heavy rain since 6 October 2020 until early December 2020. This was due to the combination of numerous weather systems – the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone combining with cold air as well as tropical storms Linfa and Nangka as well as tropical depression INVEST 94W. The three wind systems made landfall in Vietnam but brought along heavy rain to the rest of the lower Mekong region. Tropical storm Linfa made landfall on 11 October 2020, tropical storm Nangka made landfall on 14 October 2020 whilst tropical depression INVEST 94W made landfall on 16 October 2020.

The rainfall brought by the wind systems resulted in widespread flooding and landslides in southern Lao PDR. As of 20 October 2020, nine districts in three provinces of Salawan, Savannaket and Sekong were affected by the floods. Click here to see the map of affected areas.

Based on an initial assessment on 20 October 2020, conducted by the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) with participation of Lao Red Cross, it was highlighted that 163 villages in the three provinces, with an estimated 15,305 households (97,514 people) were affected. Savannaket was the worst affected province with more than 10,000 households from 137 villages were reportedly affected in the province and two people had lost their lives. In Sekong province, around 3,000 people were affected, and two people had lost their lives. Salawan province reported more than 600 people affected with five deaths. The table below provides most up to date information provided by LRC.