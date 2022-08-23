Lao PDR, Storms and Flooding in 9 provinces (Tropical Storm MULAN) (18 Aug 2022)

Houaphan, Lao PDR

Event Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-000874-LAO | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sat, 06 Aug 2022 10:30:21

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bokeo, Champasak, Houaphan, Louangphrabang, Saravan, Savannakhét, Vientiane, Xaignabouri, Xiangkhoang

DESCRIPTION

According to the National Disaster Management Organisation of Lao PDR, Topical Storm Mulan passed through Lao PDR, and caused heavy rain followed by flooding on 6-18 August 2022 affecting 9 provinces (Huaphan province, Savannakhet province, Saravanh province, Luangprabang province, Xaiyabury province, Champasak province, Xiengkhuang province, Bokeo province, and Vientiane capital), 29 districts, 223 villages, 8.627 households, 40.506 people (woman 19.909), injuries 2 people, 540 houses were partially damages, 23 rice house flooded, damaged, 8.594,70 hectares of agricultures land was effected, 830 fishponds, 18.660 livestock and Poultry, 30 irrigations and 7.385 irrigation channel, 90 roads point damaged, 14 bridges damaged, 21 electricity polls, 11 schools, 1 community health center are damaged ( Provincial of Disaster Management Committee continue collecting the damaged information )