Lao PDR Preparedness Quarterly Update, October-December 2020
Highlights
On 8 October 2020, the National Logistics Preparedness Action Plan Workshop was held in Vientiane by the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MoLSW) and supported by the Global Logistics Cluster’s Field-Based Preparedness Project (FBPP) and the World Food Programme (WFP). During the workshop 21 participants from 12 organisations shared ideas on how to support the implementation of the National Logistics Preparedness Action Plan, which had been put together by the national stakeholders in August 2019, as well as identified priority areas of intervention to enhance logistics preparedness in the country.
Due to flooding in the Southern part of Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), national humanitarian partners were fully engaged in the flood response. Hence the finalisation of the National Logistics Preparedness Working Group’s list of focal points and the endorsement of the amended National Logistics Preparedness Action Plan has been postponed. The Preparedness Officer continues to liaise closely with the national counterparts to see when the preparedness activities can be resumed.