Lao PDR Preparedness Quarterly Update, July-September 2020

Highlights

• On 21-22 July and 5-6 August 2020, the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MoLSW), in collaboration with the Global Logistics Cluster Field Preparedness Project and the World Food Programme (WFP), organised Warehouse Management Trainings for 34 MoLSW provincial staff in the Northern and Southern Provinces of Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR). The trainings were led by successful graduates of the June 2020 Training of Trainers (ToT) Workshop and will support the implementation of the newly developed MoLSW warehouse management processes and undertaking a real-time stock inventory.