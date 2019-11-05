Lao PDR Preparedness Quarterly Update, July – September 2019

Highlights

• On 13 August 2019, a Logistics Cluster Preparedness Gap-Analysis workshop jointly organised by the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MLSW), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Global Logistics Cluster (GLC) was held in Vientiane.

• Mobile Storage Unit Assembly Training of Trainer was run in Vientiane on 15-16 August with 24 participants from National and Provincial MLSW, Lao military, Lao Red Cross and WFP.

• A Northern Provincial training was run in Oudomxay on 10-11 September, that was led by 5 recipients of the August Training of Trainer in Vientiane.