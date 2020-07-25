Lao PDR Preparedness Quarterly Update, April - June 2020

In May 2020, the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MLSW) distributed waybill books, good receipt notes and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to government warehouses across the country. This successfully concludes an initiative proposed at the November 2019 Warehouse Management Training for MSLW and the Global Logistics Cluster to upgrade key commodity-tracking documentation.

On 18-19 June 2020, a Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop was held in Vientiane to strengthen the capacity of the MLSW staff. This workshop represents a key milestone in a sequence of trainings provided to Lao disaster responders.

Following the November 2019 Warehouse Management training conducted in Vientiane, suitable graduating participants were selected to participate in this ToT. In July those participants, now with both Warehouse Management and Training skills, will lead training sessions in the northern and southern provinces of the country.