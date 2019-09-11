Lao PDR: Human rights denied

This submission was prepared for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (hereinafter Laos), taking place in January 2020. In it, Amnesty International evaluates the current human rights situation in Laos, as well as the implementation of recommendations made during the country’s previous UPR. Human rights protection in the country has remained weak since the last review, both in law and practice. While the authorities have implemented several legal reforms, including a revision of the Penal Code, these reforms have yet to be translated into practice. The Lao government continues to heavily restrict the rights to freedom of expression, assembly and association, and to practice arbitrary detention.