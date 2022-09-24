Lao PDR: Floods - Operation Update No. 1, DREF No. MDRLA008

GLIDE n°: FL-2022-000292-LAO

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operation Update (OU) informs changes to this DREF operation brought about by recent heavy rains and flash floods in Oudomxai, Phongsali, and Houaphan provinces in Lao PDR between 26 August and 2 September 2022.

The major changes are as follows:

The National Society (LRC) requested a second allocation of CHF 271,765, bringing the total DREF allocation to CHF 468,900.

With the second allocation, the new target will be 3,598 households (17,761 individuals), including additional 1,278 households (6,435 individuals) for the new flood response.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector target population has increased from 1,130 households to 1,829 households (9,207 individuals) after ground assessments.

With this OU, LRC is increasing the number of provinces from three to six. The second allocation will facilitate the National Society to cover an additional 1,278 households affected by the recent floods in Oudomxai, Phongsali, and Houaphan provinces. These targeted households will be reached mainly with multipurpose cash assistance (MPCA) and hygiene promotion activities.

The end date of the operation has been revised to 28 February 2023

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

During 7 to 10 August 2022, heavy rains hit Lao PDR countrywide followed by a tropical storm that caused widespread floods in North, Central, and Southern regions of the country. The flooding and landslides caused roads to become impassable, water and electricity supplies have been cut and many residents evacuated. In Xaignabouri province, the Houng River overflowed, swamping riverside villages and partially submerging houses. People who were forced to leave their homes needed clothing, food and drinking water amongst other needs.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare released an official report on 15 August 2022 which informed that eight provinces including Houaphan, Xaignabouri, Borkeo, Luangprabang, Vientiane Capital, Salawan, Savanakhet and Champasak were hit particularly hard. A total of 10,131 households (around 42,550 individuals) were affected in 185 villages and 27 districts across eight provinces, and one death and two injuries were also reported. The first DREF allocation was requested to support three out of the eight affected provinces, namely Champasak, Salawan and Xaignabouri, assisting 15,000 people (3,000 households).

On 26 August 2022, another round of heavy rains occurred, causing flash floods in Bokeo, Houaphan, Oudomxai, and Phongsali provinces, bringing severe damages. Residential houses were damaged (with some fully destroyed) and power and water supply systems were also disrupted.

An initial assessment report, published by the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MOLSW) on 3 September 2022, informed around 2,283 households in Oudomxai province were affected, 100 houses were completely destroyed, and 445 houses partially damaged. The report also confirmed the death of one person, one person missing, and five persons with injuries. Some schools in the province also suspended the start of the new school year due to the flooding. In Houaphan province, the same report from MOLSW, confirmed that 287 households were affected, four houses were partially damaged, and two persons were injured. Similarly, In Phongsali and Bokeo provinces, the floods affected residential houses, roads, and other community infrastructure.

The damages brought by this new round of rain and flash floods resulted in more complex humanitarian needs, for example, houses were destroyed or damaged in some areas, farmland was damaged which impacted livelihoods, and hygiene needs are more critical as the baseline situation was not satisfactory. Meanwhile, the prepositioned stock of LRC was already fully mobilized in the distribution in response to the previous flood in early August.

The table below summarizes the most up-to-date information from the ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, which the figure presented in the table are expected to change once more detailed assessment is done by LRC in the affected provinces: