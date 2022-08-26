Lao PDR: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRLA008

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Early August, heavy rains hit Laos countrywide followed by a tropical storm that caused widespread floods in North,

Central, and Southern Laos. The Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare released an official report on 15 August 2022 that eight provinces (Huaphan, Xayabouly, Borkeo, Luangprabang, Vientiane Capital, Salavan, Savanakhet, and Champasak) were affected. The rainfall brought widespread flooding and landslides causing roads to become impassable, water and electricity supplies have been cut and many residents evacuated. In Xayabouly, the Houng River overflowed, swamping riverside villages and partially submerging houses. People who have been forced to leave their homes now need clothing, food and drinking water amongst other needs described in the needs assessments, while authorities are assessing the extent of the flooding and collecting information about the number of people affected.

As of 15 August 2022, based on the initial assessment conducted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, the NDMO with the participation of LRC for each branch, it was highlighted that 185 villages in 27 districts, in 8 provinces, with an estimated 10,131 households (42,550 people) affected. There were one death and two injuries. The table below provides the most up-to-date information provided by LRC (received from Ministry Labor and Social Welfare). The assessment of affected people is still ongoing, and the figures presented in the table are expected to change soon.