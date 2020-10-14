Lao PDR, Flooding in Savannakhet and Sekong (15:06 Oct 13 2020)

Description

From 7-11 Oct and 8-11 Oct, flooding has affected Sekong and Savannakhet respectively.

Total affected in Lao PDR:

9 districts, 55 villages, 5720 families, 11103 people (4384 female), 1 dead, 3 missing

Total evacuation details:

14 villages, 879 families, 7788 people (3718 female)

Total damages:

677 houses partly damaged

Total effects to agriculture:

4,427 ha of paddy fields affected, 1447 ha of other crops, 351 ponds, 19 livestock, 4 irrigation systems

Total effects to public infrastructure:

35 main roads, 8 rural roads, 14 bridges

Other effects:

12 schools, 5 health centres affected, 492 wells, 4 temples, 2 boats

In detail, the following districts in Sekong has been affected:

KaLeaum

Total:

3 villages, 49 families, 249 people, 1 dead, 3 missing

Evacuation details:

1 village, 49 families, 249 people

