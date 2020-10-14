Lao PDR
Lao PDR, Flooding in Savannakhet and Sekong (15:06 Oct 13 2020)
Description
From 7-11 Oct and 8-11 Oct, flooding has affected Sekong and Savannakhet respectively.
Total affected in Lao PDR:
9 districts, 55 villages, 5720 families, 11103 people (4384 female), 1 dead, 3 missing
Total evacuation details:
14 villages, 879 families, 7788 people (3718 female)
Total damages:
677 houses partly damaged
Total effects to agriculture:
4,427 ha of paddy fields affected, 1447 ha of other crops, 351 ponds, 19 livestock, 4 irrigation systems
Total effects to public infrastructure:
35 main roads, 8 rural roads, 14 bridges
Other effects:
12 schools, 5 health centres affected, 492 wells, 4 temples, 2 boats
In detail, the following districts in Savannakhet has been affected:
Phin
SePon
Nong
ThaPaThong
SongKhone
ChamPhone
ChonBouRy
ViLaBouRy
Total:
8 districts, 52 villages, 5671 families, 10,854 persons
Evacuation details:
13 villages, 830 families, 7539 people
Damages:
677 houses partly damaged.
Effects to agriculture:
4,427 ha of paddy fields affected, 1447 ha of other crops, 351 ponds, 19 livestock, 4 irrigation systems
Effects to public infrastructure:
35 main roads, 8 rural roads, 14 bridges
Other effects:
12 schools, 5 health centres affected, 492 wells, 4 temples, 2 boats
In detail, the following districts in Sekong has been affected:
- KaLeaum
Total:
3 villages, 49 families, 249 people, 1 dead, 3 missing
Evacuation details:
1 village, 49 families, 249 people
Additional Data
Country: Laos
Affected Area / Region: Savannakhet and Sekong Provinces, Lao PDR
Casualties
Death: 1
Missing: 3
Affected Families: 5720
Affected Persons: 11103
Displaced Persons: 7788
Damages
Damaged houses: 677Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 12Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 5Damaged public buildings / facilities: 492 wells, 4 temples,Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 35 roads, 8 rural roads, 14 bridgesLoss of livelihood sources: 4428 ha of paddy fields, 1447 ha of crops, 351 ponds, 19 livestock, 4 irrigation systems