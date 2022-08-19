Lao PDR, Flooding in Houaphang, Luang Prabang, and Xayaboury Provinces (12 Aug 2022)

Houaphan, Lao PDR

Event Date : Fri, 12 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000869-LAO | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Fri, 12 Aug 2022 16:16:52

AFFECTED AREA/S

Hongsa, Khop, Phonxay, Xamneua, Xienghone

DESCRIPTION

Residents across Laos are battling severe floods as days of heavy rains are compounded by tropical storm Mulan, which has been pummeling the northern parts of the country.

In the north, Houaphan and Luang Prabang provinces have reported heavy flooding, particularly in Samneua and Phonxay districts.

Likewise, flooding was declared a provincial emergency in eleven districts of Xayaboury Province today. The province has mobilized 600 military personnel to monitor the flooding and assist in relief efforts, while residents have been told to move to higher ground.

Floodwaters from nearby rivers have inundated several of Xayaboury’s main districts, including Xienghone, Hongsa, and Khop.

On Tuesday, rising waters washed away homes and livestock in the central areas of the country, including parts of Savannakhet Province. Villagers in Thapangthong District, who were unprepared for the deluge, were especially affected by the waters.

On the same day, districts in Salavanh and Champasack provinces saw flooding and landslides as well.