Lao PDR Flooding Emergency Response Report, January 2020

Description of disaster

Tropical Storm PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI hit Lao PDR on 29 August and 2 September 2019. As a consequence, flooding occurred in six Provinces, namely Salavan, Champasak, Savannaketh, Khammuane, Sekong and Attapeu Provinces.

The Lao National and Provincial Disaster Prevention and Control Committees started the response action on the 2nd of September 2019 by calling for an emergency meeting and planning for response to evacuate, save lives and support the affected population. Based on the data released by National Disaster Management Organizations and Social welfare Department on Monday 14 October, more than 150,000 households (approx. 765,000 affected persons) in 1,525 villages of 44 districts were affected. As many as 97 bridges, 747 schools, 43 health centers and hospitals, 462 road places, 124,000 hectares of farmland and 36 reservoirs were affected by the floods for a total amount of USD 164 million worth of damages.

The National Disaster Management Team (NDMT) of World Vision International Laos was activated on the 2nd of September and was coordinating and working closely with the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare for the Flood Response, in particular at the district level.

An immediate response was organized for World Vision’s affected operational areas which had a high prevalence of damage, namely: Salavan district (Salavan Province), Soukhouma district (Champasak Province), Thapantgong and Xonnabuly districts (Savannaketh Province), and Nhommalath district (Khammuane Province).

Local Governor Authorities of the above districts officially requested support to World Vision to assist with humanitarian relief and address the needs of the affected population.