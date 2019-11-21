21 Nov 2019

Lao PDR - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original

An earthquake of 6.1 M, at a depth of 10 km, hit Sainyabuli Province (north-west Laos) close to the Thai border on 20 November at 23.50 UTC (6.50 local time). The epicentre was approximately 45 km northwest of Sainyabuli Town.

Two foreshocks of 5.7 and 4.6 M and one aftershock of 4.5 M were registered. Up to 8,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

According to media reports, as of 21 November, there are no reports of casualties or damage.

Some people near the epicentre and surrounding areas felt aftershocks throughout this morning. Residents in Chiang Mai, Thailand felt a long period of shaking but no major damage. High-rise buildings swayed slowly for at least half a minute in Bangkok, Thailand.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.