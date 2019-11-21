Lao PDR - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 November 2019)

An earthquake of 6.1 M, at a depth of 10 km, hit Sainyabuli Province (north-west Laos) close to the Thai border on 20 November at 23.50 UTC (6.50 local time). The epicentre was approximately 45 km northwest of Sainyabuli Town.

Two foreshocks of 5.7 and 4.6 M and one aftershock of 4.5 M were registered. Up to 8,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

According to media reports, as of 21 November, there are no reports of casualties or damage.

Some people near the epicentre and surrounding areas felt aftershocks throughout this morning. Residents in Chiang Mai, Thailand felt a long period of shaking but no major damage. High-rise buildings swayed slowly for at least half a minute in Bangkok, Thailand.