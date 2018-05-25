Lao PDR Disaster Management Reference Handbook 2017

Executive Summary

Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), also referred to as Laos, or Lao, is exposed to natural disasters such as flooding, typhoons, cyclones, drought, and earthquakes. The country is vulnerable to recurrent, sudden-onset and slow onset natural disasters with flooding, storms and typhoons having a large effect on the population.4 The country remains highly vulnerable to agricultural shocks and natural disasters. Lao experienced one of its worst natural disasters in 2013 when five major monsoon storms hit the country in a period of three months. Estimated loss and damages from the disaster was US$219 million, and approximately 347,000 people were affected as a result of the severe flooding. Approximately 1.2 million people were affected by flooding from 2008-2017.

The intensity and frequency of natural disasters, especially flooding will likely increase due to climate change. The country’s exposure to natural disasters can result in high economic costs and negative social consequences. The Government of Lao has acknowledged disaster risk reduction (DRR) as a national priority having referenced it in key strategic planning documents. It it is important to build the capacity of local communities in order for them to be able to prepare for and respond effectively. Lao has established Community Based Disaster Risk Reduction (CBDRR) practices as a result of the many natural disasters the country faces. CBDRR is implemented at the village level to enhance community preparedness and to decrease village vulnerabilities to disasters.

Lao established the National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC) as its national disaster management platform and the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) to be responsible for DRM (Disaster Risk Management) and DRR activities in the country. They were both established in 1999 through the Prime Ministerial decree No 158. Lao has a National Strategic Plan for Disaster Risk Management and a current Action Plan (2010-2020) which includes disaster management programs, training and preparedness. The Draft National Disaster Management Plan 2012-2015 is based on the Hyogo Framework. The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (MoLSW) provides assistance to disaster victims in Lao.

Lao does not have an effective early warning system at the local level, which impedes disaster preparedness. In addition, the procedures to access emergency funds also remains a large challenge for both the government and the international community as there is no official process.

The regional United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) office supports simulation exercises so that the international community and the government can come together to practice disaster preparedness. The country has made investments in infrastructure. The government is working with the World Bank to develop procedures on disaster risk reduction mainstreaming into public planning and decision making.