IOM Lao People's Democratic Republic COVID-19 Situation Report 12 (June - July 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 195 million confirmed cases and over 4 million deaths around the globe since 16 January 2020. The outbreak has caused unprecedented impacts on human mobility, leaving migrants and mobile populations among the most vulnerable.

Lao People’s Democratic Republic has been faced with a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in April 2021. The increase in cases started in mid-April where communities carried out celebration and cultural activities for Lao Pi Mai and Thai Songkran. Irregular crossings near the Lao-Thai borders led to the import of undetected cases, which sparked off community transmission across provinces. As of July 2021, the number of COVID-19 community transmission cases have decreased. However, the country is still at risk because Lao PDR’s neighbouring countries are facing a new wave of the outbreak, which caused a high number of migrant workers returning, and some of the recently imported cases containing the COVID-19 Delta variant. Therefore, the Lao government have extended the lockdown restrictions from 20 July to 3 August, while easing some measures.

International, local and traditional Points of Entry (PoEs) nation-wide remain closed, except for designated PoEs that are approved to open for logistics purposes. Lao migrant workers and nationals are allowed to return via international PoEs and there will be no penalty for returnees with irregular status if they return through official PoEs.

Since 27 January, the country’s COVID-19 vaccines has been rolled out to priority groups and the general population. As of 28 July, over 1 million people have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, while over 850 thousand people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.