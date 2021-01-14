IOM Lao People's Democratic Republic COVID-19 Situation Report #8 (Dec 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 90 million confirmed cases, and over 1.9 million deaths around the globe since 16 January 2020. The outbreak has caused unprecedented impacts on human mobility, leaving migrants and mobile populations among the most vulnerable.

Lao People’s Democratic Republic confirmed two new cases imported via charter flight on 17 December 2020. Authorities have imposed a lockdown on Tonpheung district, Bokeo and Boten Special Economic Zone, Luang Namtha for 14 days after two Chinese nationals who later tested positive irregularly entered Bokeo on 24 November and travelled to Luang Namtha on 27 November, before crossing into China on 2 December. The country has had no new local infections since 12 April 2020. International, local and traditional Points of Entry (PoEs) nation-wide remain closed, except for designated PoEs that are approved to open for logistics purposes. Lao migrant workers are allowed to return via various PoEs.

According to the Prime Minister’s Notice No.1414/PMO issued on 23 December, the Lao Government will stop issuing entry visas for people travelling from countries with community outbreak. Charter flights between countries with community outbreak are also suspended until 23 January, with humanitarian flights being the exception.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce imposed a temporary ban on the import of seafood from Thailand on 23 December following a large virus outbreak at the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon District, Thailand.