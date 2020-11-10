IOM Lao People's Democratic Republic COVID-19 Situation Report #6 (Oct 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 44 million confirmed cases, and over one million deaths around the globe since 16 January 2020. The outbreak has caused unprecedented impacts on human mobility and leave migrants and mobile populations among the most vulnerable as they often lack access to social security.

Lao People’s Democratic Republic confirmed case 24 on 20 October 2020. With the new patient being an imported case, the country has had no new local infections since 12 April 2020. International, local and traditional Points of Entry (PoEs) nationwide remain closed, except for designated PoEs that are approved to open for logistics purposes. Lao migrant workers are allowed to return via various PoEs.

According to Prime Minister’s Notice No.1202 /PMO issued on 31 October, the Lao Government will continue the consultation on relaxing entry and exit measures between Lao People’s Democratic, ASEAN member states, and Japan. The Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Public Security, and local authorities are assigned to strengthen monitoring of border checkpoints and prevent crossings of irregular migrants.

While the Royal Thai Government further extended the State of Emergency until the end of November, more exceptions are made under the new normal. A group of 41 tourists from China on 20 Oct were the first foreign tourists visiting Thailand since the ban on commercial flights in April. IOM is closely monitoring for further development regarding the relaxation of re-entry requirements for Lao migrant workers returning to Thailand.