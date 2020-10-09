IOM Lao People's Democratic Republic COVID-19 Situation Report #5 (Sept 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 35 million confirmed cases, and over one million deaths around the globe since 16 January 2020. The outbreak has caused unprecedented impacts on human mobility and leave migrants and mobile populations among the most vulnerable as they often lack access to social security.

Lao People’s Democratic Republic confirmed case 23 on 10 September 2020. With the new patient being an imported case, the country has had no new local infections since 12 April 2020. International, traditional, and local Points of Entry (PoEs) nationwide remain closed, except for designated PoEs that are approved to open for logistics purposes. Lao migrant workers are allowed to return via various PoEs.

Discussions are underway for fast-track immigration policies between Lao People’s Democratic Republic and both China and Vietnam, which was first stated in Prime Minister Order 838 issued on 7 August 2020.

The Royal Thai Government further extended the State of Emergency until the end of October, and more businesses in Thailand have resumed operations under the new normal. The Thai Ministry of Labour is considering plans to use border patrol camps as temporary quarantine centres for migrant workers entering Thailand to lower the costs of quarantine for employers. It is also part of the preparation efforts for the resumption of labour migration with bordering countries. IOM is closely monitoring for further development regarding migration management in Thailand.