IOM Lao People's Democratic Republic COVID-19 Situation Report #4 (Aug 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 25 million confirmed cases, and over 845,000 deaths around the globe since 16 January 2020. The outbreak has caused unprecedented impacts on human mobility and leave migrants and mobile populations among the most vulnerable as they often lack access to social security.

Lao People’s Democratic Republic confirmed case 21 and 22 in August, both of which being imported cases. The country has had no new local infections since 12 April 2020. International travel remains suspended and Lao migrant workers are allowed to return via land-border crossings. The Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) are working with the COVID-19 Taskforce in each province to strengthen border management. All returning migrants, both regular and irregular, must be tested for COVID-19 and undergo 14-days quarantine in a Government quarantine facility, subject to compliance with physical distancing and COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Royal Thai Government further extended the State of Emergency until the end of September, and more businesses in Thailand have resumed operations under the new normal. There has been no further announcement from the Centre for COVID19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s plans to permit six new groups to enter Thailand, including migrant workers. A follow-up announcement on applicable procedures for migrant workers to enter Thailand was expected to be issued by the Thai Ministry of Labour, there has been no further update to date.