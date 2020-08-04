IOM Lao People's Democratic Republic COVID-19 Situation Report #3 (July 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 16 million confirmed cases, and over 655,000 deaths around the globe since 16 January 2020. The outbreak has caused unprecedented impacts on human mobility and leave migrants and mobile populations among the most vulnerable as they often lack access to social security.

Lao People’s Democratic Republic confirmed its 20th case on 23 July 2020 after 102 days without new infection. The 20th patient is a Korean national who arrived at Vientiane Capital on 18 July 2020 for work purpose. All individuals who had contact with the patient have been identified and placed under quarantine.

Lao Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MoLSW) have started rolling out unemployment compensation for eligible applicants. The Lao Social Security Organization (LSS) has received over 9,000 workers profiles for consideration submitted by 140 private companies. Among them, over 3,000 workers’ profiles have been approved for receiving the subsidy and the payment is in progress.

While the Royal Thai Government extended the State of Emergency until the end of August, more businesses in Thailand have resumed operations under the new normal. On the week of 20 July 2020, the Thailand Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced the relaxation of re-entry requirements for Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Myanmar (CLM) migrant workers under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) arrangement. CSSA estimated that around 111,000 CLM migrant workers will be allowed re-entry to Thailand.