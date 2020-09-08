Impact of COVID-19 to Children and Their Families: An Early Recovery Rapid Assessment in the Lao PDR

Background

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 Pandemic. To date there have been 26,062,946 confirmed cases across the world, with 863,741 deaths globally. In response to the public health threat of COVID19, countries across the world have implemented a range of social distancing measures, including full lockdowns of their societies. This has led to two concurrent global crises-a health crisis as well as an economic one-engulfing the world. This is also happening in Lao PDR, where the COVID-19 outbreak and containment measures are causing unprecedented disruption to the labor market, including a widespread job losses, and a substantial increase of additional people falling into poverty as a result of the pandemic.

World Vision International has been deeply involved before, during, and after the lockdown to support the Government of Lao PDR in its efforts to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus and to protect the most vulnerable from the disease and its economic impact. Post World Vision's initial COVID-19 relief response phase, the need to conduct a rapid early recovery assessment at household and community level was identified to grasp the enormity of the socio-economic impact of COVID19 on the most vulnerable groups, especially children. The Early Recovery Rapid Assessment is a joint undertaking between the WV Regional Office and thirteen Field Offices across Asia: Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor Leste and Vietnam.