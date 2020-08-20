Lao PDR + 3 more
Greater Mekong Sub-region (China, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam) - Tropical Cyclone HIGOS (DG ECHO, governments, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2020)
- HIGOS continues west towards the Guangxi region. More than 65,000 people were evacuated, schools closed and many fishing boats have returned to ports. Northern parts of Laos and Vietnam are affected by both the tropical cyclone and the impact of a monsoon.
- The Thai Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain warning for northern and northeastern parts of Thailand until 23 August. The Mekong River water levels in northeastern provinces rose to this year’s highest causing flooding in Nong Khai and Sakon Nakhon, northeastern provinces of Thailand.