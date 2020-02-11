11 Feb 2020

Gender Analysis Report - Partnership for Improved Nutrition in Lao PDR Pillar 3: Accelerating Healthy Agriculture and Nutrition (AHAN)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Accelerating Healthy Agriculture and Nutrition (AHAN) Project, led by World Vision, will be implemented by a consortium of partners including Agronomes et Vétérinaires Sans Frontières (AVSF), Green Community Development Association (GCDA) and the Burnet Institute (BI). The proposed consortium draws on the unique technical and organisational strengths of each partner to implement an integrated, multi-sectoral project in line with the Government of Lao PDR’s (GoL) convergence approach, the National Nutrition Strategy and Plan of Action (NNSAP) (2016-2020), and the European Union’s (EUs) Joint Indicative Programming Document for Lao PDR (2016-2020). Implementation will target the following 12 districts across three southern provinces, supporting 10 villages per district:

  • Savannakhet: Phine, Sepone, Thapanthong, Phalanxay, Atsaphone and Xonobuly;
  • Saravane: Saravane, Ta Oi, Toomlarn and Lao Ngarm; and
  • Attapeu: Xaysetha and Samakkhixay.

The AHAN Project aims to create supportive conditions for enhanced household (HH) nutrition through the following Specific Objectives:

SO1: Improved access to and availability of sufficient and/or diverse foods year-round

SO2: Improved dietary and care practices among Women of Reproductive Age (WRA) (15-49 years) and Children Under 5 (CU5).

SO3: Reduced incidence of selected Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) related diseases/illnesses linked to undernutrition

SO4: Improved gender equitable relations at the household level, particularly in decision-making and distribution of workload

SO5: Strengthen multi-sector coordination and support for nutrition

This gender analysis aims to develop recommendations for prioritising actions under SO4: Improved gender equitable relations at the household (HH) level, and under livelihood and health outcomes under SO1 and SO2 which identifies household workload distribution, roles and responsibilities, norms and attitudes. This report provides an analysis of the relationship between gender roles/relations and nutritional outcomes for women of reproductive age and children under 5 in eleven selected villages across the three provinces in which the project will be implemented. The research methodology involved primary and secondary research, including focus group discussions (FGD) with men and women in each selected village, in-depth interviews with village heads or their deputies in all selected villages, and observations made by researchers touring the villages with female FGD participants. A desk review of all relevant project documents and other relevant gender reports was also undertaken.

