08 Jul 2019

GDO Analytical Report: Drought in wider Indochina – July 2019

Report
from European Commission - Joint Research Centre
Published on 07 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.06 MB)

Executive summary

• From the beginning of the wet season (April), a short and intense dry spell hit a large area across Laos, southern China (Yunnan and Sichuan), Myanmar and Thailand, including the upper Mekong basin.

• Impacts have been reported especially from China, where the region of Yunnan is heavily affected. Much less information is available from Indochinese countries, but farmers are likely to be affected, given the high reliance on rainfed crops. Central and northern Thailand suffered from dry conditions in late 2018 already.

• July and August are at the core of annual rainfall balance over the area. The outlook is positive, with July expected to be about normal and above average precipitation until September.

Risk of drought impact for agriculture (RDrI-Agri)

The indicator RDrI-Agri shows the risk of having impacts from a drought, by taking into account the exposure and socio-economic vulnerability of the area, with particular focus to the agricultural impacts.

The trimester June to August, or July to September, depending on the location, usually records at least 50% of the annual total precipitation over most of the Indochinese peninsula and southwest China. Therefore, an underwhelming or failed wet season could hamper severely the yearly water balance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.