GDO Analytical Report: Drought in wider Indochina – July 2019

Executive summary

• From the beginning of the wet season (April), a short and intense dry spell hit a large area across Laos, southern China (Yunnan and Sichuan), Myanmar and Thailand, including the upper Mekong basin.

• Impacts have been reported especially from China, where the region of Yunnan is heavily affected. Much less information is available from Indochinese countries, but farmers are likely to be affected, given the high reliance on rainfed crops. Central and northern Thailand suffered from dry conditions in late 2018 already.

• July and August are at the core of annual rainfall balance over the area. The outlook is positive, with July expected to be about normal and above average precipitation until September.

Risk of drought impact for agriculture (RDrI-Agri)

The indicator RDrI-Agri shows the risk of having impacts from a drought, by taking into account the exposure and socio-economic vulnerability of the area, with particular focus to the agricultural impacts.

The trimester June to August, or July to September, depending on the location, usually records at least 50% of the annual total precipitation over most of the Indochinese peninsula and southwest China. Therefore, an underwhelming or failed wet season could hamper severely the yearly water balance.