08 Sep 2019

Flash Update: No. 03 – Tropical Storm PODUL (JENNY) and Tropical Depression KAJIKI, Lao PDR - 08 September 2019

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 08 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (380.64 KB)

• According to the Social Welfare Department of Lao PDR, emergency response teams from the military, police, and health sectors, equipped with trucks, boats, vehicles, helicopters, tools, and other equipment, have been deployed to the affected provinces for emergency response.

• National Government leaders of Lao PDR visited the affected areas to assess the status of the affected population, and to lead in the ongoing emergency response. The officials also provided consolation to the victims and support to the responders.

• Provincial and District-level Disaster Management and Control Committee and local authorities are also taking action in the emergency response and relief operations.

• Food and non-food items have been mobilised by the Government for distribution to the affected population.

• To date, flood waters have not yet receded in several affected areas. Moreover, rainfall forecast shows certainty that rain will continue in the affected areas for the next few days.

• The AHA Centre is currently acting on the request for assistance from Lao PDR in support of the emergency response and relief operations. The National Disaster Management Organisation of Lao PDR, through the National Focal Point, requested for the following relief items in the Disaster Emergency Logistics System of ASEAN (DELSA):

 • 1,000 Family kits 
 • 3,500 Personal Hygiene kit 
 • 1,000 Kitchen kit 
 • 1,400 Mosquito net 
 • 1,400 Jerry cans (10L)

• The ASEAN-Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ASEAN-ERAT) has also been activated for possible deployment.

• The AHA Centre Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) alert level is now raised to Orange (Response Preparation).

• AHA Centre will continuously monitor the situation, and will issue Situation Updates

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.