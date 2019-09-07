Flash Update: No. 02 – Tropical Storm PODUL (JENNY) and Tropical Depression KAJIKI, Lao PDR - 07 September 2019
Lao PDR
• The Prime Minister of Lao PDR, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, called for an emergency meeting and gave orders to relevant agencies to quickly assist affected areas.
• The Government has deployed personnel and volunteers to evacuate affected people to safe zones and provide relief.
• To date, the following has already been mobilised by the Government to aid in the provision of relief to affected people:
• 35 rescue boats
• 2,200 packs of drinking water
• 100 family tents
• Local Disaster Management and Control Committees in the provincial and district levels of Lao PDR are carrying out relief operations.
• Situations are still under the response capacities of the Government.
• The AHA Centre already requested for emergency satellite observation and derived data from Sentinel Asia, to estimate the extent of flooding due to the combined effects of the back-to-back tropical cyclones and the Southwest Monsoon in Southern Lao PDR.
• AHA Centre will continuously monitor the situation, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.
NEEDS:
• Food: canned fish, drinking water, instant noodle, rice
• Rescue boats and life jackets
• Non food items: family kits, personal hygiene kits, kitchen kits, sleeping kits, mosquito nets, jerry cans
• Cash support for the operation