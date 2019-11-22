22 Nov 2019

Flash Update No. 01 - M 6.4 Earthquake in Lao PDR and Thailand – 22 November 2019

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (424.17 KB)

Lao PDR and Thailand

• According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD), an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 at a depth of 3 km occurred about 20 km Southeast of Ban Nam Chang, Nan Province in Lao PDR on 21 November 2019 at 06:50 (UTC+7).

• The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported shake intensity of IV in northeastern Thailand and intensities of V-VI near the epicentre in Lao PDR, as shown in the map above.

• The Thailand Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that the quake was felt in 11 provinces in Thailand (Chiang Rai, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Loei, Udon Thani, Khonkaen, Nakornratchasima, Phitsanulok, Nonthaburi and Bangkok), but the damages only occurred in the provinces of Phrae, Nan and Loei.

• Lao PDR National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) reported that the affected areas comprise eleven (11) districts in Xayaboury province and the mostly damaged are in Hongsa and Xaysathan districts (34 villages).
Estimated amount of damages is US$278,874.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the event, and will issue updates should there be any significant development.

