External Final Evaluation: Enhancing adaptive capacity of women and ethnic smallholder farmers through improved agro-climate information in Mai and Samphanh district, Phongsaly Province, Laos

I. EVALUATION SUMMARY

The Agro-Climate Information for the Adoption of Resilient Farming Practices by Women and Ethnic Minority Farmers (ACIS2) is implemented by CARE International in Lao PDR. The project financed by the Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Sustainable Development (MECDD) in Luxembourg, is designed to support poor and vulnerable households in remote, rural areas and to enable women and ethnic minority farmers in Mai and Samphanh districts (Phongsaly province) to better anticipate risks and opportunities related to climate variability thus improving their response through participatory and equitable agro-climatic planning. The project’s aim is to contribute to SDG 13 by increasing climate resilience of women and ethnic minority farmers in northern Laos.

The purpose of the evaluation was to determine the project’s success in implementing activities and in attaining the project’s goals and expected results. The ACIS2 has implemented a wide variety of activities to increase the resilience of ethnic communities to climate change and climate variability. The project has been successful in achieving its objectives and expected results. Project provide the weather forecast and agriculture advisory and support for cardamom production, intercropping galangal, pineapple, fruit trees, bee keeping, vegetable gardening, improved rice production and support to women’s savings and loans groups which has resulted in reducing the impact of climatic hazards and improving farmers’ incomes.

The project is highly relevant due to the need for ethnic communities living in remote mountainous environments to have coping strategies which address climate change and climate variability. The project’s objectives and activities are relevant at the national, district, and village level and suited to the priorities and policies of the Lao Government. ACIS2 contributes to the government’s objective of reducing the number of ‘priority poor’ districts in the Northern provinces through the project’s goal of increasing communities’ resilience to climate variability and change by promoting livelihood diversification and income generation activities. The project is supporting the Lao Government in meeting the SDG 13-increasing climate resilience of women and ethnic minority farmers in northern Laos.

Farmers are pleased with the opportunities provided by the project and are adopting new climate change adaptation practices promoted by the project. Farmers expressed satisfaction with trainings conducted by the project; and skills and understanding acquired through training are being put into practice. Activities implemented in villages are sustainable because farmers can readily see improvements and the potential for improvement in their lives by adopting project interventions. The benefits of the project will continue after the project ends.

Men's attitudes and behavior towards women have changed dramatically because of gender training and their understanding that in order to move out of poverty, men and women must work together. Men now realize that women can make valuable contributions as decision-makers in the family and community. Project staff have helped women to increase their self-esteem, confidence and promote to leadership positions within the farmer learning network. Both, men’s and women's attitudes and behavioral changes are permanent and will most likely evolve into greater empowerment of women.

The high degree of acceptance and adoption by farmers of the various climate change adaptation options demonstrate the project's achievement and sustainability. Farmers will continue to be positively impacted into the future from their participation in project supported interventions. CARE’s long-term commitment and extensive experience implementing development projects in Phongsaly are the primary reasons for the success of the project.

The project should be extended to a next phase in order to build on the successes of ACIS2 and to further advance CARE’s support to women and ethnic minority farmers. The continuation of the project would take advantage of existing capacity within CARE and local stakeholders. A next phase would allow for: 1. further monitoring of activities, 2. scaling up of successful interventions, and 3. extending into additional villages. The success of ACIS2 in creating sustainable improvements in farmers’ lives can be accredited to the dedication and capacity of the project’s managers and staff. Project staff have developed the trust of communities required to motivate farmers to engage in new activities.