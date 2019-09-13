13 Sep 2019

During a Disaster, Hygiene Matters More

Report
from Direct Relief
Published on 13 Sep 2019 View Original

By Amarica Rafanelli

In Southeast Asia, Tropical Storm Podul and Tropical Depression Kajiki collided to produce widespread flooding throughout the region, displacing roughly 100,000 people in the country of Laos. As shelters swell with evacuees, disease and infection are easily spread. In these close quarters, personal hygiene becomes more important than ever. That’s because, without basic supplies, like soap, it’s difficult for evacuees to maintain the habits that prevent primary health problems.

To prevent the spread of coughs, colds, and infections, Direct Relief and the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Center, or AHA Center, have provided flood victims with personal care kits. These kits contain personal hygiene products like soap, towels, and toothbrushes — items many people forgo when evacuating their homes. While evacuees confront a barrage of post-disaster concerns, these kits help victims take care of the basics, so they can focus on rebuilding.

The shipment is the latest to result from the partnership between Direct Relief and the AHA Center, which has created strategic stockpiles of medical aid throughout the ASEAN region which can be deployed quickly during disasters.

Click here to listen to the story.

