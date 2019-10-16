Disaster Risk Reduction in Lao PDR, Status Report (July 2019)

Introduction

Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) is a landlocked country located in Southeast Asia, bordering Thailand, Viet Nam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and China in the North. The total land area covers approximately 236,800 km2 , comprising a wide range of ecosystems within varying levels of elevation. Due to the mountainous topography, only about 6.2% of the total land area classified as arable (CFE-DM, 2017). The western border largely follows along the Mekong river, which is also central for agricultural production due to the fertility of the river valleys. Administratively Lao PDR is divided into three tiers, first level of which comprises 16 provinces and one municipality which hosts the capital city of Vientiane. The provinces are further sub-divided into 142 districts, which comprise 11,390 villages (Government of Lao PDR, 2014).

Due to the tropical setting, the country is also exposed to a range of hazards, including droughts, floods and storms, costliest of which have taken place after 2009 (GFDRR, 2019). National risk profile of Lao PDR has identified seven major hazards which include the aforementioned, as well as epidemics, earthquakes and unexploded ordinances (UXOs) (NDMC, 2010). Of these, storms and flooding are most frequent occurrences during the monsoon season which runs from May to October, and most notable events include the Typhoon Ketsana in 2009 and Haima in 2011. Localized flooding has been reported in 2013, 2015, 2016 (UNDP, 2018) and most recently in 2018 during storm Son-Tinh. Major rivers such as the Mekong and Sekong flowing through the country contribute to these flood hazards as a significant number of settlements are located on the flood plains. To tackle the emerging threats, the government has incorporated disaster and climate risk management into policies, institutions and national development plans to enhance resilience of various sectors, including in agriculture and environment, housing and transport (GFDRR, 2019), and has strived to mainstream elements of disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation activities across national development.

In terms of economy, Lao PDR continues to grow due to abundant local resources and potential. It is still among the least developed countries (LCDs) in the world, but the economy is one of the fastest growing in Southeast Asia, with an average growth rate of 8% over the last decade (Government of Lao PDR, 2014). The growth has been supported by the expanding sectors of electricity, as well as wholesale, retail and trade, among others (Government of Lao PDR, 2018). Economic development has also brought additional benefits such as halved poverty, improved access to education and improved health for many – yet, challenges still remain. Chronic malnutrition is still prevalent, and there are signs of stunting in over 30% of children under five (World Bank, 2019). Also, because the development is heavily reliant on hydropower (electricity exports) and mining activities, diversifying the economy would still be beneficial to guarantee resilience against future shocks due to the vulnerability of the aforementioned sectors to hazards and climate change (ADB, 2019).

Through the sustained growth, Lao PDR aims to graduate beyond the least developed country status by 2024, and it already fills most of the eligibility criteria to be removed from the list. A rank of a lower-middle-income has already been reached as a result of growth, and the share of agriculture in GDP has declined to about 17% following the rapid development of other industries (figure 1). However, agriculture is still a major provider of livelihoods for many in the rural regions (Government of Lao PDR & ILO, 2017).