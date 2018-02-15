Community Based Disaster Risk Reduction Minimum Standard [EN/LO]

The Community Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) Minimum Standards for Lao PDR have been developed by Save the Children, the French Red Cross, Oxfam, and CARE in close cooperation with the Lao Government in an effort to integrate the various available modules and work packages into one common reference tool for CBDRM. The Minimum Standard is binding together all necessary requirements, procedures and processes for CBDRM in a user-friendly document, drawing on available international standards, national standards and work done by INGOs and the Lao Government. The document captures various steps of CBDRM processes and sets out the minimum requirements for each of the steps and is intended to a be a resource tool for all CBDRM practitioners in Lao PDR.

The following key elements of Community Based Disaster Risk Management are included in the Minimum Standards:

Site/Village Selection Disaster Risk Assessment Disaster Risk Reduction and Mitigation measures Emergency Preparedness Measures Emergency Response and Recovery DRM Planning Process Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning