Climate Risk Country Profile - Lao PDR

This profile is intended to serve as a public good to facilitate upstream country diagnostics, policy dialogue, and strategic planning by providing comprehensive overviews of trends and projected changes in key climate parameters, sector-specific implications, relevant policies and programs, adaptation priorities and opportunities for further actions. L ao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia. Lao PDR is endowed with abundant natural resources, such as water, forests, minerals and biodiversity. Lao PDR is characterized by a tropical climate, influenced by the southeast monsoon which brings 70% of annual rainfall and high humidity.

This climate risk profile offers several key messages regarding the climate risk future of Lao PDR, including: