WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

483.4 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 90,091 cash-based transfers made

US$ 8.8 million six-month net funding requirements (October 2022 – March 2023)

48,776 people assisted

Operational Updates

Emergency response

• WFP, in coordination with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and Disaster Response and Coordination Unit (DRCU) partners, provided a rapid response to the internally displaced people (IDPs) affected by the Kyrgyz-Tajik border clashes in mid-September. WFP provided 230 mt of mixed food commodities to cover the needs of 20,000 IDPs for a month. WFP, together with DRCU partners, led a Rapid Emergency Assessment and Coordination Team (REACT) multisectoral assessment. As the lead of the Food Security and Logistics Sectors, WFP is coordinating closely with the Government, UN Country Team and humanitarian partners. A Humanitarian Response Plan will be issued soon to scale up the life-saving support to IDPs, returnees and host communities in the affected areas.

School meals and healthy diets

• WFP, together with the Ministry of Education and Science, the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute and other civil society partners, supported 49 schools to replace a menu consisting of a bun and tea with hot, diverse and healthy meals that satisfy children's energy and nutrients needs as per the Ministry of Health standards. WFP and partners organized trainings for school cooks and provided modern kitchen equipment and fortified wheat flour to the schools that rehabilitated canteens and kitchens with support from local authorities. Starting from September 2022, these schools are providing healthy dishes consisting of soups, porridges, fresh bakery, salads and vitamin-rich drinks to primary schoolchildren in a safe environment. This contributed to the Government’s efforts to roll out the Optimized School Meals Programme (OSMP) across the country and increase the number of schools that serve high-quality hot meals to primary schoolchildren.

• In September, a number of WFP-assisted schools participated in exchange visits to explore successful experiences on the OSMP organization and management. During the visits, school representatives shared OSMP’s best practices including school menu development; school gardens/ farms management; monitoring of quality, safety and efficiency of school meals organization, among others. This provided a platform to exchange knowledge to improve school meals and replicate good practices.