WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

706 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 317,000 cash based transfers made

68,672 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit

• Ahead of the N4G Summit hosted by the Government of Japan in December 2021, WFP in partnership with UNICEF organized a roundtable discussion in Bishkek focused on commitment-making, which is at the heart of the Summit.

The roundtable brought together representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture Water Resources and Regional Development, the Ministry of Health and Social Development, the Ministry of Education and Science, civil society, private sector, academia, donors, other UN agencies and stakeholders to reflect on nutritional priorities and challenges, as well as agree on key areas of focus for the country commitments.

Food Systems Summit (FSS)

• On 29 September, WFP organized a press-breakfast with media representatives to raise awareness on the FSS and its key objectives. It brought together experts on nutrition and food systems, government officials and representatives of the UN agencies. The meeting was an opportunity to raise awareness among the public and the stakeholders about the FSS, mobilize people through mass media and follow up on recommendations made during the national dialogues conducted in June-July 2021.

Partnerships

• On 16 September, WFP met with the Minister of Health and Social Development (MHSD), the Deputy Ministers and the Heads of Departments to discuss the socio-economic situation in the country and future collaboration. The Minister pointed out that according to the government prognosis the upcoming nine months will be extremely difficult. They expect a COVID-19 fourth wave, electricity shortages, drought and food security related challenges.

WFP and MHSD agreed to continue their close cooperation, including providing assistance to the targeted food insecure people.

• WFP arranged a donor visit to Osh city for the Swiss Embassy to showcase assistance to vulnerable people in urban and peri-urban areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants received cash transfers as an incentive for creating community assets and participating in skills training sessions for better job prospects and enhanced income opportunities.

• On 27 September, the Government with support from WFP conducted a round table on the draft of the Mid-term Development Programme (2021-2026). The national consultation was an opportunity for development partners to share feedback and propose recommendations.