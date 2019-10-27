WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

63,422 people assisted in September 2019

598 mt of food assistance distributed

US$95,592 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• On 12 September, the opening ceremony of the wool mini-processing workshop in Naryn province was attended by WFP management, local partners and the members of the District Project Committee. WFP have contributed to expand the capacity of the target community for small business production of wool products and handicrafts through provision of training and equipment.

• On 13 September, WFP Representative met with the newly appointed Minister of Education and Science to discuss the current status of joint cooperation between the two organizations under the school feeding programme.

• On 17 September, WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Science and the office of Good Neighbors International in the Kyrgyz Republic organized the launching ceremony of school feeding in the Kamyshanovka school for more than 600 students. Good Neighbors International carried out the necessary repair and construction work and WFP provided technical assistance. This is one of the examples of WFP partnership with the Government and nongovernmental organization for effective implementation of school feeding in the country.

• Between 19-20 September, the new Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic visited WFP projects in Talas province. The WFP Representative and the participants took part at a symbolic launch of hot meals at Talas School #2 and visited an infrastructure project (rehabilitation of an irrigation canal). The overall feedback from the Ambassador was very positive.

• Between 24-25 September, the cross-border simulation exercise was organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic in Tuura-Tash village of Batken province. The representatives of governing bodies, Civil Protection of the Kyrgyz Republic for emergency response, and Red Cross/Crescent of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the event. WFP participated as part of the Disaster Risk Coordination Unit/Rapid Emergency Assessment and Coordination Team (DRCU/REACT). The earthquake simulation was exercised on DRCU assessment and reacting to the basic food needs of the Government during emergencies.