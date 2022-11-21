WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

124 mt of food distributed

US$20,600 cash-based transfers made

US$9.2 million six-month net funding requirements (November 2022 – April 2023)

31,050 people assisted

Operational Updates

Emergency response

• WFP, in coordination with the Government, planned to provide emergency food assistance to the internally displaced persons, returnees and host communities affected by the escalation of violence along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in mid-September 2022. In addition to the funds made available through the Central Emergency Response Fund, WFP received additional resources from the governments of Japan and Switzerland to scale up the lifesaving support to the affected communities in Batken and Osh provinces. The choice of transfer modalities and activities are being closely coordinated with the Government, donors, UN Country Team and humanitarian partners to ensure full alignment with a joint Emergency Response Plan.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation

• WFP, with development partners, supported the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) in carrying out a scientific and practical consultations dedicated to the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction. The consultations focused on core challenges and opportunities within the national disaster risk management system. These were attended by the representatives of the National Security Council, the Cabinet of Ministers, development partners, civil society organizations and structural divisions of the MES. During the event, joint plans to integrate WFP’s climate hazard monitoring system PRISM (Platform for Real-time Impact and Situation Monitoring) into the national disaster risk management system was discussed.

• WFP and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision entered into the implementation phase of the first WFP and Green Climate Fund joint project in the Kyrgyz Republic, “Climate services and diversification of climate sensitive livelihoods to empower food insecure and vulnerable communities”. The project will be implemented from 2022 to 2025 in 8 districts of Batken, Naryn and Osh provinces with an aim to support the Government in reducing vulnerability to climate change and increasing the adaptive capacity of rural communities.

The event was attended by key government bodies, civil society organizations and academia. The stakeholders agreed on effective implementation arrangements and partnerships. Additionally, Project Steering Committee and Technical Working Group were established to manage the project.