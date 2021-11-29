WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

830 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 180,437 cash-based transfers made

286,004 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit

• As part of the commitment making process ahead of the Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit (7-8 December 2021), WFP in partnership with UNICEF and other UN agencies, held another consultation together with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health, and other important stakeholders in Bishkek. The country’s commitments are being finalised within various ministries ahead of the summit and are expected to include: the integration of nutrition into the health system; food safety; and combatting iron deficiency.

Partnerships

• On 26 October, WFP management had a meeting with the newly appointed Minister of Labour, Social Welfare and Migration (MLSWM). The Minister presented their vision of the partnership with WFP, highlighting the importance of scaling up the assistance due to the socio-economic situation in the country and requested assistance to reform the Social Protection system. The parties also discussed ongoing activities, as well as ideas for the next Country Strategic Plan and the need for joint fundraising. WFP restated its readiness to provide assistance to the people of the Kyrgyz Republic, provided availability of funds from donors.

Social Protection

• WFP and MLSWM have started piloting an integrated poverty graduation programme called a Social Contract. The multi-pronged initiative, the first in the Kyrgyz Republic, provides an array of support including training and coaching on business development and management, start-up grants for entrepreneurial concepts among vulnerable people, social services, medical benefits, and employment opportunities to assist a family to graduate out of poverty. The pilot will be conducted in two districts with the participation of 100 poor families. MLSWM signed the agreement to officially launch the pilot. Upon pilot completion in June 2022, WFP and MLSWM will develop policy recommendations and amendments to legislation to integrate the Social Contract into the National Social Protection System.