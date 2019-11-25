WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

67,772 people assisted in October 2019

549 mt of food assistance distributed

US$78,000 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• On 10 October, WFP launched the School Meals Cookbook, a unique compilation of 150 nutritious recipes that aim to promote a healthy and diverse diet for schoolchildren. The cookbook was developed by the Ministry of Education and Science with the support of WFP and the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute. This unique guidance will be used by school cooks all over the country to plan and prepare diverse and nutritious menu, with special focus on fresh, locally available ingredients and nutrition requirements for the school-age children.

• On 23 October, the School Meals Law initiated by the Ministry of Education and Science was endorsed during the final hearing of the Kyrgyz Parliament. WFP provided technical and legal support throughout the process of drafting and discussing the law. The law on optimized school meals was designed to ensure solid frameworks for setting up and sustaining safe and nutritious school meals system benefitting all the primary school children in the country.

• On 24 October, 586 young people benefited from WFP peacebuilding efforts on the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan. WFP organized short-term training courses in sewing, carpentry, welding, computer literacy, gardening and wool processing. Such incomegenerating activities are designed to create more employment opportunities, contributing to decrease social tensions and grievances and enhancing a peaceful conducive environment in the cross-border area.

• In October, nearly 600 vulnerable households in 5 small towns received WFP assistance under the Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) programme for participating in small community development project activities, which included income-generation, agriculture enhancement, promotion of infrastructure access and disaster risk mitigation works.

• During October, 600 vulnerable smallholders benefited from disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation projects. These set of WFP activities support the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of the Kyrgyz Republic and the local authorities in Talas, Batken and Jalal-Abad districts; it focuses on strengthening river banks and planting trees in order to mitigate mudflow and soil degradation risks.