WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

712 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 270,500 cash-based transfers made

313,644 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

Politics

• Parliamentary elections were held on 28th of November. As past elections have attracted protests, violence, and political unrest, WFP and other UN agencies halted all field operations two weeks prior to voting, including food distributions to avoid the risk of politicisation. After vote counting was complete, some parties held rallies demanding a re-run of the elections, however the EU, US and OSCE recognised the results as free and fair. Field operations have since resumed in line with SMT recommendations.

Disaster Risk Reduction

• As part of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Month, WFP together with the Ministry of Emergency Services (MoES) conducted awareness campaigns to public on the tools available to mitigate hazards and prevent disasters. WFP through its social media pages launched a series of publications dedicated to its DRR activities in the most disaster-prone areas of the country. Practical information was disseminated on ways to conserve the environment and rehabilitate degraded ecosystems. The social media posts reached 60,000 people and over 200 people participated in a quiz about natural disasters. WFP achievements in DRR were acknowledged by MoES, with WFP and several staff receiving recognition awards.

Partnerships

• WFP held several meetings with the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO), an international intergovernmental organization aiming to contribute to the global goals of increasing forest cover and implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change. AFoCO plans to strengthen collaboration and to expand their operations to Central Asia and is interested in developing joint projects with WFP in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan on climate change adaptation.