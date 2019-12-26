WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

59,517 people assisted in November 2019

261 mt of food assistance distributed

28,690 USD cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• For the last seven months, WFP has been engaged in the preparation of the High-Level Development Forum ‘Accelerating Reforms for Sustainable Development’, which was organized by the President’s Office and took place on 19 November. The Forum represented an important opportunity for dialogue on various areas of the country’s development strategies and programmes between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, development partners, and private sector. Prior to the event, WFP was involved in developing a joint background document to advocate and promote the achievement of SDG 2.

• In November, the Ministry of Education and Science (MoES) approved the WFP-supported 40-hour educational programme aimed at enhancing the competence of school cooks. The programme, developed by WFP’s technical partner, the Social and Industrial Food Service Institute (SIFI), will be used as a regular refresher course for school cooks, focusing on food safety, hygiene, preparation techniques and efficiency. Participants will be awarded with certificates from the MoES. The Ministry is currently working on making national budget funds available for the training programme which was previously managed and funded by WFP and Mercy Corps.

• By late November, WFP distributed more than USD 502,000 under the cash-based transfers (CBT) programme to address the food security and nutrition of poor and vulnerable households in five towns. In 2019, more than 4,000 vulnerable households benefitted from various community development projects to create incomegeneration opportunities and to strengthen capacities in livelihood activities, such as sewing, carpentry, handicraftsmaking, farming and others, and to rehabilitate and protect productive assets, such as irrigation systems, dams, drinking water pipelines, etc.

• The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) completed a disaster preparedness training programme for WFP supported schools. The training was provided in accordance with an agreement between WFP, MES, and MoES and covered more than 3,400 participants from 40 schools supported by WFP.