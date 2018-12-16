WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

517 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 135,658 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 six months (December 2018 – May 2019) net funding requirements

61,019 people assisted in November 2018

Operational Context

The Kyrgyz Republic is a land-locked, mountainous country located at the centre of the Eurasian continent with a territory of 199,000 sq. km. The country borders China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Two-thirds of the country’s multi-ethnic population live in rural areas, which are the poorest areas, and a quarter of the population lives below the national poverty line of USD 1.3 per day. As of 2017, GDP per capita stands at USD 1,272.

The country's high dependency on imported basic food items, particularly wheat, continues to negatively affect the most vulnerable food-insecure households, who spend over half of their household income on food-related expenses. Poor food diversification can lead to malnutrition; in the Kyrgyz Republic, this translates to 13 percent of children aged 2 to 5 years suffering from stunting and 43 percent of children are affected by anaemia

Operational Updates

• Between 12-15 November, WFP conducted a Cash-Based Transfers (CBT) End-to-End Assurance Systems joint review within the framework of a Regional Bureau CBT mission and the Finance Oversight Mission. This participatory cross-functional review enabled a joint assessment of the effectiveness of tools and systems for the implementation of the CBT operation and alignment with corporate policies and procedures on financial management.

• Between 14 and 23 November, WFP hosted a mission from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) to carry out evidence-based research on how WFP’s programming contributes to WFP’s peacebuilding policy and to advise on how WFP can enhance its contribution to peacebuilding. The mission members conducted a field visit to the border area with Tajikistan, met with the several NGOs, local administration and communities’ representatives as well as with the main stakeholders on the national level.

• On November 20, WFP Country Director, the Minister of Education and Science, and the Deputy Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic participated in the launching ceremony of the Sixth Round of WFP pilot schools (more than 80 schools) at the Krasnaya Rechka School in Chuy province.

• On 22 November, WFP conducted an open lecture for “16 Days of Activism Against Gender‐Based Violence" with the topic of “Orange the World – Support GBV survivors” for the students of World Languages and Culture Department in Osh State University.

• Between 12 and 16 November, Global Coordinator of the Rural Women’s Economic Empowerment (RWEE) project Ms. Azzurra Chiarini visited the Kyrgyz Republic and participated in a monitoring mission jointly with the project implementing agencies WFP, FAO and UN WOMEN. She recommended the assessment of the current financial capacity of the four-province level associations that were created under the project to put more effort on policy-level work as well as to build the leadership potential of the self-help groups.