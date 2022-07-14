WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

583 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 46,300 cash-based transfers made

64,790 people assisted in May 2022

Operational Updates

Climate Change Adaptation/Disaster Risk Reduction

• WFP organized a workshop on the development of integrated and sustainable micro-insurance products as effective tools to help rural communities adapt to climate change, improve their financial resilience and food security. The main stakeholders of the insurance sector discussed the demand and importance of insurance among the rural population, the viability of insurance products for smallholder farmers and identified existing opportunities, related earlier lessons-learned and suitable schemes to introduce micro-insurance products that reduce the vulnerabilities of the rural communities to climaterelated risks and shocks.

School meals and healthy diets

• Under the Optimized School Meals Programme (OSMP) that currently covers more than 60 percent of schools in the country, WFP, together with the Ministry of Education and Science (MoES) and the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI) have successfully completed a two-week long campaign on the importance of healthy eating and diversified diets for primary schoolchildren and their parents in six schools to celebrate the International Family Day (15 May). The campaign included interactive activities in schools and an online challenge on social media that aimed to inform families on healthy eating choices, sought wider community support to enhance school meals and promoted MoES’ website on the school meals and healthy diets for families (tamakash.edu.gov.kg). Additionally, WFP and SIFI initiated the annual nationwide School Cooks Contest to celebrate their work and raise awareness of the public on the importance of nutritious meals for children’s health, education and well-being.

• WFP held a working meeting with the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic to present and discuss WFP’s recommendations to ensure the design and construction of canteens in newly constructed schools is compliant with the national sanitary norms.

The parties agreed on a set of actions to ensure that new school canteens have sufficient space, premises and technological kitchen equipment that guarantees provision of school meals in a safe and hygienic environment.